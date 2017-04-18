Bernie Sanders Campaigned for an Anti...

Bernie Sanders Campaigned for an Anti-Abortion Democrat in Nebraska,...

On Thursday, during his "unity tour" with the Democratic National Committee, Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Omaha, Nebraska mayoral candidate Heath Mello, a Democrat who has previously co-sponsored anti-abortion legislation. In the process, opponents are calling into question Sanders' status as a pro-choice politician , his commitment to women's rights and how progressive his agenda really is, which could also backfire on the Democrats as they try to use Sanders' popularity and message of a "bold" era of progressivism to bolster the party during the 2018 midterm elections and beyond.

