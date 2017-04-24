Barnet UKIP chairman resigns to work ...

Barnet UKIP chairman resigns to work for Trump's Republican Party

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Byron Sanford released a statement on April 18 that he would be resigning as chairman of UKIP for Barnet and Hendon to work on campaigns for the Republican National Committee in Omaha, Nebraska. Mr Sanford also spoke out of his worries for the future of UKIP in the snap election on June 8, saying he did not believe the party has the "necessary funds to contest".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 13 hr Jason porter 72
Al Sal Apr 18 Kirby 1
Father Salanitro (Aug '16) Apr 18 Kirby 4
Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16) Apr 18 Hoover 2
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Apr 12 Unknown 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC