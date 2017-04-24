Barnet UKIP chairman resigns to work for Trump's Republican Party
Byron Sanford released a statement on April 18 that he would be resigning as chairman of UKIP for Barnet and Hendon to work on campaigns for the Republican National Committee in Omaha, Nebraska. Mr Sanford also spoke out of his worries for the future of UKIP in the snap election on June 8, saying he did not believe the party has the "necessary funds to contest".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Jason porter
|72
|Al Sal
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|1
|Father Salanitro (Aug '16)
|Apr 18
|Kirby
|4
|Fr. Salanitro (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Where is Fr. Al? (Sep '16)
|Apr 18
|Hoover
|2
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Apr 12
|Unknown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC