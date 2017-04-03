a Better Call Saula kicks off a new s...

a Better Call Saula kicks off a new season with sugar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul _ Season 3, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television The black-and-white opening episode of the third season of AMC's “Better Call Saul” returns to the Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska, where the disreputable lawyer Saul Goodman - first introduced on “Breaking Bad” - is icing buns. He is still hiding out under an assumed name there, and as he goes through his dreary paces, the sunny 1967 Nancy Sinatra hit “Sugar Town” plays against the mood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 17 hr Maximus 43
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online 22 hr Pharmaquest 2
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) 22 hr treason watch 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
Meds and Others Mar '17 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC