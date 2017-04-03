a Better Call Saula kicks off a new season with sugar

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul _ Season 3, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television The black-and-white opening episode of the third season of AMC's “Better Call Saul” returns to the Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska, where the disreputable lawyer Saul Goodman - first introduced on “Breaking Bad” - is icing buns. He is still hiding out under an assumed name there, and as he goes through his dreary paces, the sunny 1967 Nancy Sinatra hit “Sugar Town” plays against the mood.

