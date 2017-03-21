Western Bank executive now head of parent company
Bill Klein, the CEO of Western Bank, is taking over as chief executive of the company's parent organization, Omaha-based American National Bank. "The selection of Bill Klein reflects American National Bank's commitment to grow while remaining customer focused, building a solid financial institution well into the future.
