Western Bank executive now head of parent company

1 hr ago

Bill Klein, the CEO of Western Bank, is taking over as chief executive of the company's parent organization, Omaha-based American National Bank. "The selection of Bill Klein reflects American National Bank's commitment to grow while remaining customer focused, building a solid financial institution well into the future.

