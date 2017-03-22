UNL/Creighton Suspend Fraternities Ov...

UNL/Creighton Suspend Fraternities Over Misconduct

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended until May 2020 the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, whose members were accused of making vulgar comments during the Women's March in Lincoln. University Vice Chancellor Juan Franco said in a news release Tuesday that a university investigation of the Phi Gamma Delta chapter uncovered reckless alcohol use, hazing and inappropriate sexually based behavior over several academic terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) 8 hr pot pie joe 49
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Wed Brosius 8
Meds and Others Mar 4 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb 21 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb 20 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb '17 A reguler joe 234
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC