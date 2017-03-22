UNL/Creighton Suspend Fraternities Over Misconduct
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended until May 2020 the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, whose members were accused of making vulgar comments during the Women's March in Lincoln. University Vice Chancellor Juan Franco said in a news release Tuesday that a university investigation of the Phi Gamma Delta chapter uncovered reckless alcohol use, hazing and inappropriate sexually based behavior over several academic terms.
