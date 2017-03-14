the Suburban Set Gets Free Staged Reading at Omaha Community Playhouse
A staged reading of The Suburban Set, formerly called Constellations, will be held at the Omaha Community Playhouse as part of the Alternative Programming series Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. in OCP's Howard Drew Theatre. The showing is free and open to the public with the opportunity for donation.
