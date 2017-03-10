Stage Stores to acquire bankrupt depa...

Stage Stores to acquire bankrupt department store chain - but not all of it

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Chain Store Age

Stage Stores won a bid to acquire about half of Gordmans' stores. The Omaha, Nebraska-based department store chain filed for Chapter 11 on March 13. The retailer's bid edged out Jeff Gordman, the former CEO of Gordmans, who also made a play to revive the bankrupt 106-store department store chain.

