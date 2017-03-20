Secretary of State John Gale won't ru...

Secretary of State John Gale won't run for reelection

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale announced Monday that his current term would be his last, and he will not seek re-election in 2018. Gale was appointed in December 2000, by then Governor Mike Johanns.

