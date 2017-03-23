Road to Top Gun - Dean Copeland's L-3...

Road to Top Gun - Dean Copeland's L-39 Albatros

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Model Airplane News

Coming to Top Gun from Omaha, NE., Dean Copeland will be flying his impressive Aero L-39 Albatros. This will be Dean's 10th year competing at Top Gun, and his first year flying a jet in the Pro Jet class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model Airplane News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Thu pot pie joe 49
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) Wed Brosius 8
Meds and Others Mar 4 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb 21 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb '17 A reguler joe 234
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC