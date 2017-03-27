Quarantine at FEI World Cup Finals Li...

Quarantine at FEI World Cup Finals Lifted After Retest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Horse

A quarantine put in place in connection with the Fdration Equestre Internationale World Cup Dressage and Jumping Finals, taking place Wednesday through Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska, following a "questionable" blood test result on a horse arriving from Europe has been lifted after that horse produced a negative retest. A statement from the competition's press office said, "There was a questionable result on the blood test on one of the horses that arrived from Europe on Saturday for the FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 53 min Brosius 10
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
Meds and Others Mar 4 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb '17 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb '17 A reguler joe 234
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC