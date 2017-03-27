Quarantine at FEI World Cup Finals Lifted After Retest

A quarantine put in place in connection with the Fdration Equestre Internationale World Cup Dressage and Jumping Finals, taking place Wednesday through Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska, following a "questionable" blood test result on a horse arriving from Europe has been lifted after that horse produced a negative retest. A statement from the competition's press office said, "There was a questionable result on the blood test on one of the horses that arrived from Europe on Saturday for the FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha.

