Qatar Airways Cargo flies 50 horses to Nebraska

Fifty of the finest European equine guests were treated with exceptional care and attention as they were transported to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, where the world's best riders and horses will compete at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping and FEI World Cup Dressage Finals from March 29 to 2 April. Qatar Airways Cargo provided the utmost care and ensured the safety and comfort of the horses throughout their journey from Amsterdam to Omaha.

