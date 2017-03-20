Public Invited to See Renowned Sculptor at Work
The public is invited to visit with nationally recognized sculptor Benjamin Victor this week as he works on a new Standing Bear memorial sculpture at the Jayne Snyder Trail Center in Union Plaza. The hours are 1 to 4 p.m. today through April 4 at the Trail Center, 228 N. 21st Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Sequoia
|12
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Meds and Others
|Mar 4
|Officer Stadanko
|2
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Feb '17
|klhfr
|1
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb '17
|Brosius
|11
|Celebrity Homes (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|A reguler joe
|234
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC