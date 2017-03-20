Public Invited to See Renowned Sculpt...

Public Invited to See Renowned Sculptor at Work

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: City of Lincoln

The public is invited to visit with nationally recognized sculptor Benjamin Victor this week as he works on a new Standing Bear memorial sculpture at the Jayne Snyder Trail Center in Union Plaza. The hours are 1 to 4 p.m. today through April 4 at the Trail Center, 228 N. 21st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16) 6 hr Sequoia 12
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
Meds and Others Mar 4 Officer Stadanko 2
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb '17 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb '17 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb '17 A reguler joe 234
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC