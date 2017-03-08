Omaha hotel assault suspect also faces charges in South Dakota
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said Zachary Person, 29, has been arrested in connection with an assault at an Omaha, Nebraska hotel. Person is linked to a case in which a man groped a female employee of the hotel and tried to force her into a restroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
