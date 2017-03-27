Nebraska lawmakers move to clamp down...

Nebraska lawmakers move to clamp down on sex traffickers

Read more: Washington Times

A bill that would create much longer prison sentences for people who buy and sell sex in Nebraska cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature Wednesday, but lawmakers say it needs much more work. Senators voted 42-0 to give first-round approval to a measure that could result in life sentences for people who force children into prostitution and prison sentences for other sex trafficking crimes that now carry no minimum penalties.

