Jensen Tire to break ground on HQ complex
Jensen Tire & Auto Inc. will be breaking ground this week in Papillion, Neb., for a new corporate headquarters that also will house a warehouse and future training facility. The new corporate office is being constructed on 4.5 acres the Omaha-based dealership purchased in Papillion, a community of about 18,000 residents just south of Omaha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Mar 22
|Brosius
|8
|Meds and Others
|Mar 4
|Officer Stadanko
|2
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Feb '17
|klhfr
|1
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb '17
|Brosius
|11
|Celebrity Homes (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|A reguler joe
|234
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC