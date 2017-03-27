Jensen Tire to break ground on HQ com...

Jensen Tire to break ground on HQ complex

1 hr ago Read more: Tire Business

Jensen Tire & Auto Inc. will be breaking ground this week in Papillion, Neb., for a new corporate headquarters that also will house a warehouse and future training facility. The new corporate office is being constructed on 4.5 acres the Omaha-based dealership purchased in Papillion, a community of about 18,000 residents just south of Omaha.

