Former President Obama visits Omaha Sunday
Former President Barack Obama stopped in Omaha briefly on Sunday to have lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett. Obama landed in Omaha Sunday afternoon and was driven to Happy Hollow Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds and Others
|Mar 4
|Officer Stadanko
|2
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Feb 21
|klhfr
|1
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb 20
|Brosius
|11
|Celebrity Homes (Jun '06)
|Feb 18
|A reguler joe
|234
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Feb 15
|Brosius
|3
|Losing of a loved one
|Feb 15
|Brosius
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC