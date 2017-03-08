Female worker caught on hotel surveil...

Female worker caught on hotel surveillance camera fending off masked intruder

Surveillance video captured the moment a woman working the night shift at a Nebraska hotel was able to fend off a masked intruder. Security footage from the Home2 Suites Omaha West in Omaha, Nebraska, shows a masked man lurking in the hotel's lobby on Feb. 28. The victim, a female front desk employee, can be seen on camera walking down a hallway when the masked attacker peers around the corner and follows her down the same hallway.

