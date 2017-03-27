Ex-doctor found competent for sentencing in Nebraska deaths
A judge has found a former doctor convicted of killing four people connected to an Omaha medical school is competent to face an upcoming death penalty hearing. Douglas County District Judge Gary Randall agreed on Tuesday with a state psychiatric evaluation that found Anthony Garcia competent to go through the sentencing phase of his case.
