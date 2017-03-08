Creighton basketballer accused of raping his classmate
A woman's blood soaked underwear allegedly contains DNA evidence that links a Creighton University basketball star to her sexual assault, a court has heard. Maurice Watson Jr., 24, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault after he was accused of attacking his 19-year-old classmate in Omaha, Nebraska last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds and Others
|Mar 4
|Officer Stadanko
|2
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Feb 21
|klhfr
|1
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb 20
|Brosius
|11
|Celebrity Homes (Jun '06)
|Feb 18
|A reguler joe
|234
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems (Sep '16)
|Feb 15
|Brosius
|3
|Losing of a loved one
|Feb 15
|Brosius
|2
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC