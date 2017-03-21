Conor Oberst - Salutations Album Review

If ever your day's too peachy and you're missing out on that sense of feeling wounded, cold and desperately alone, then last year's achingly beautiful "Ruminations" ought to be your go-to album. Written in snowbound Omaha, Nebraska, after Conor Oberst was invalided off his punk band, Desaparecidos' tour with debilitating mental and physical ailments , it was sorrowful, cynical and sparse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.