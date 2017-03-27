Clinical trial finds that vitamin D, ...

Clinical trial finds that vitamin D, calcium have no effect on cancer risk

Read more: Medical News Today

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and a major public health burden. Previous studies have suggested that vitamin D may lower the risk of developing cancer, so a new randomized trial tests this hypothesis in healthy, older women.

