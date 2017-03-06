Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Join...

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Joins Elite Nexstar Personal Board of Directors Group

By a unanimous vote, Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air was invited to join the Elite Nexstar Personal Board of Directors Group consisting of Burton A/C, Heating and Plumbing , Allen Service Plumbing Heating and Air , Any Hour Services - Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning and Plumbline Services - Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical . According to Jeff Belk, President of Plumbline Services, "Having Mary Jean Anderson and her team of experts at Anderson Plumbing , Heating & Air become part of our Personal Board of Directors Group is very exciting.

