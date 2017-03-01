By Jennifer Slattery, This content first appeared on Crosswalk.com and is used here with permission. To view the original visit: http://www.crosswalk.com/family/marriage/divorce-and-remarriage/5-ways-to-destroy-your-marriage.html Why is it some marriages thrive while others seem to die? Though we might be tempted to think this is an issue of compatibility, more often than not, the truth is much more behavior based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFAX-AM Fremont.