Windstream seeks permission to shutter Centrex and BRI-ISDN services in Omaha, Nebraska
Windstream's Centrex and BRI-ISDN services are provided on an end-of-life platform that is scheduled to be decommissioned on Friday, March 31, 2017. Windstream wants to turn off the Centrex and BRI-ISDN services it offers local business customers in Omaha, Nebraska, citing that the services are on an obsolete platform its vendor no longer supports.
