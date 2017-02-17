Windstream seeks permission to shutter Centrex and BRI-ISDN services in Omaha, Nebraska

Windstream's Centrex and BRI-ISDN services are provided on an end-of-life platform that is scheduled to be decommissioned on Friday, March 31, 2017. Windstream wants to turn off the Centrex and BRI-ISDN services it offers local business customers in Omaha, Nebraska, citing that the services are on an obsolete platform its vendor no longer supports.

