The incredible life and career of Warren Buffett, the billionaire...
Buffett still lives in the house he bought in 1957 for $31,000, forgoes private jets for public transportation, and plays bridge instead of throwing parties. And it is that juxtaposition of vast wealth and a desire to live simply that has captured the awe of people around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Jen Black
|9
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems
|Feb 11
|Jason Porter
|2
|This Week In Garbageville
|Feb 10
|Kurt Loder
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|29
|I love you
|Jan 22
|Beloped
|2
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC