Southwest B737 at Omaha on Feb 27th 2017, bird strike on short final

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700, registration N7751A performing flight WN-1426 from Chicago Midway,IL to Omaha,NE , was on short final to Omaha's runway 14R when birds impacted the aircraft. The aircraft continued for a safe landing on runway 14R.

