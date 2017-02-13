RLHC Opens Eight Hotels, Signs Three ...

RLHC Opens Eight Hotels, Signs Three FLAs

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Hotel Business

RLHC continued its growth in January with three signed FLAs and eight hotel openings. "Coming off such a remarkable year, in which we executed 87 FLAs and opened 68 hotels, it is great to begin 2017 the way we left off," said EVP and President of Global Development Roger Bloss.

Omaha, NE

