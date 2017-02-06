New book details old New Orleans' hooker directories
"Josie came to this city ... to have a good time and she is going to have it while she lasts," one madam advertised in a 1903 directory of Storyville, then New Orleans' flourishing legal red-light district. It's the ads that add interest to the pocket-sized directories sold a century ago for 25 cents, Pamela D. Arceneaux writes in "Guidebooks to Sin: The Blue Books of Storyville, New Orleans."
