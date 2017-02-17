Murante seeking redistricting agreeme...

Murante seeking redistricting agreement with Ricketts

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Sen. John Murante of Gretna said Monday he's seeking agreement with Gov. Pete Ricketts on how to shape a redistricting reform bill to meet the objections that the governor stated in vetoing Murante's redistricting proposal last year.

