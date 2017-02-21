Mining company's lawsuit against Unio...

Mining company's lawsuit against Union Pacific moves forward

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: KLKN

A federal judge has cleared the way for a lead and copper mining company's lawsuit against Union Pacific over lead pollution to move forward. This lawsuit related to contamination in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Basin is one of several pending between Tucson, Arizona-based Asarco and Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb 21 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb 20 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb 18 A reguler joe 234
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems Feb 15 Brosius 3
Losing of a loved one Feb 15 Brosius 2
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Feb 13 Jen Black 9
News This Week In Garbageville Feb 10 Kurt Loder 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC