Mining company's lawsuit against Union Pacific moves forward
A federal judge has cleared the way for a lead and copper mining company's lawsuit against Union Pacific over lead pollution to move forward. This lawsuit related to contamination in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Basin is one of several pending between Tucson, Arizona-based Asarco and Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific.
