Maternal Immune Activation Causes Beh...

Maternal Immune Activation Causes Behavioral Impairments and Altered...

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Neuropsychopharmacology

Correspondence: Dr A Dunaevsky, Department of Developmental Neuroscience, Munroe-Meyer Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center, 985960 Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE 68198-5960, USA, Tel: +402 559 1071, E-mail: [email protected] Received 23 February 2016; Revised 21 December 2016; Accepted 2 January 2017 Accepted article preview online 19 January 2017; Advance online publication 15 February 2017 Emerging epidemiology studies indicate that maternal immune activation resulting from inflammatory stimuli such as viral or bacterial infections during pregnancy serves as a risk factor for multiple neurodevelopmental disorders including autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neuropsychopharmacology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Losing of a loved one 7 hr ISLAND-BERRY FAMILY 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler 9 hr Island berry fam... 1
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Mon Jen Black 9
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems Feb 11 Jason Porter 2
News This Week In Garbageville Feb 10 Kurt Loder 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Jan 29 Lucious Selmon 29
I love you Jan 22 Beloped 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC