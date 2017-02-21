Lutheran Family Services eliminates 15 positions in refugee program
One of the largest refugee resettlement organizations in Nebraska, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska , is eliminating 15 employee positions in the organization's 90-day federally funded refugee resettlement program in Omaha and Lincoln. Seven employees were reassigned or offered vacant positions within other programs of the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
