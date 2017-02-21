Lutheran Family Services eliminates 1...

Lutheran Family Services eliminates 15 positions in refugee program

Monday Feb 20 Read more: KLKN

One of the largest refugee resettlement organizations in Nebraska, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska , is eliminating 15 employee positions in the organization's 90-day federally funded refugee resettlement program in Omaha and Lincoln. Seven employees were reassigned or offered vacant positions within other programs of the organization.

