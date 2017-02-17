Dejavu on Trip of a Lifetime

Next week she and her Dejavu MH, a horse she has trained and brought through the grades herself, head to Omaha, Nebraska, for the FEI World Cup Dressage Final. Kumeu-based Williamson earned the right to make the long trek after a stunning victory in the Musical Freestyle at the 2017 FEI Pacific League World Cup Dressage Final in Feilding earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.