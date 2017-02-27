Bond Set At $750K For CU's Watson
Bond has been set at $750,000 for Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr., who is charged with first-degree sexual assault for allegedly forcing a 19-year-old Omaha woman into having nonconsensual sex. Watson, who appeared in Douglas County Court on Monday, would have to post $75,000 to be released from jail.
