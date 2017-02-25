Berkshire Profit Advances 15% to $6.2...

Berkshire Profit Advances 15% to $6.29 Billion on Investments

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bloomberg

Net income climbed to $6.29 billion, or $3,823 a share, from $5.48 billion, or $3,333, a year earlier, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Saturday in a statement. Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, were $2,665 a share, compared with the average $2,717 estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... 18 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb 21 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb 20 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb 18 A reguler joe 234
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems Feb 15 Brosius 3
Losing of a loved one Feb 15 Brosius 2
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Feb 13 Jen Black 9
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC