Berkshire Profit Advances 15% to $6.29 Billion on Investments

Net income climbed to $6.29 billion, or $3,823 a share, from $5.48 billion, or $3,333, a year earlier, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Saturday in a statement. Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, were $2,665 a share, compared with the average $2,717 estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

