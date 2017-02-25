Berkshire Profit Advances 15% to $6.29 Billion on Investments
Net income climbed to $6.29 billion, or $3,823 a share, from $5.48 billion, or $3,333, a year earlier, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Saturday in a statement. Operating earnings, which exclude some investment results, were $2,665 a share, compared with the average $2,717 estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online
|Feb 21
|klhfr
|1
|WHY ELLA and APRIL iler
|Feb 20
|Brosius
|11
|Celebrity Homes (Jun '06)
|Feb 18
|A reguler joe
|234
|Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems
|Feb 15
|Brosius
|3
|Losing of a loved one
|Feb 15
|Brosius
|2
|Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Jen Black
|9
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC