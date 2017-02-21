Arrest warrant issued for Creighton p...

Arrest warrant issued for Creighton point guard

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, Creighton guard Maurice Watson Jr. dribbles in the lane against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb. Police said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 that Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr. is a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Order Prescription Drugs Safely Online Feb 21 klhfr 1
WHY ELLA and APRIL iler Feb 20 Brosius 11
Celebrity Homes (Jun '06) Feb 18 A reguler joe 234
Jeremy (Jay) Franks owner of Evolution Systems Feb 15 Brosius 3
Losing of a loved one Feb 15 Brosius 2
Review: Rally Motorsports (Apr '15) Feb 13 Jen Black 9
News This Week In Garbageville Feb 10 Kurt Loder 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC