Acc Global Media features Life Coach & Counselor Paula Cellar Founder of Heartworks

Utilizing her Incredible Life Experience, Paula Cellar has the Amazing Ability to help Heal, Motivate & bring about PERMANENT Positive Change to people EVEN in the Most Strenuous Life Situations." OHAMA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC NEWS Interview with Paula Cellar , Founder of HEARTWORKS 'Compassion Heals WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND, 2017 at NOON 402-763-9957 Email: [email protected] Website: WWW.PAULACELLAR.COM ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 WWW.Accglobalmedia.com ACC NEWS features Paula Cellar Founder of Heartworks' Compassion Heals on Positive Change, Empowerment & Healing ACC News Spotlights Paula Cellar Omaha, NE - Strength and perseverance come from within.

