Whitehouse to serve as Board of Regents chair for 2017
Regent Bob Whitehouse of Papillion will serve as chairman of the Board for 2017 after assuming the position at Friday's Board meeting. Whitehouse, representing District 4, was elected to the Board in 2006 and re-elected in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Sun
|Lucious Selmon
|29
|I love you
|Jan 22
|Beloped
|2
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan 13
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC