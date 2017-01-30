Whitehouse to serve as Board of Regen...

Whitehouse to serve as Board of Regents chair for 2017

Friday Jan 27

Regent Bob Whitehouse of Papillion will serve as chairman of the Board for 2017 after assuming the position at Friday's Board meeting. Whitehouse, representing District 4, was elected to the Board in 2006 and re-elected in 2012.

Omaha, NE

