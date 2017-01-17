UPDATE 2-Union Pacific profit beats estimates, "optimistic" about 2017
The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said it expects "low single digit" growth in freight volumes in 2017 and productivity gains of between $350 million and $400 million. "Looking to 2017, we are fairly optimistic about some of the macro-economic indicators that drive our core business," Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in a statement.
