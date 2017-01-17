Treasurer Returns Record Amount of Un...

Treasurer Returns Record Amount of Unclaimed Property in 2016 to Nebraskans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Elgin Review

More than $16.3 million was returned by the Nebraska State Treasurer's Office to owners of unclaimed property in 2016. The total is the largest amount returned in one year in the history of the program, State Treasurer Don Stenberg said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Elgin Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love you Thu None 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Jan 17 Oscar Madison 24
Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08) Jan 13 Barbara 48
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC