Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE, is NRCA's vice president of enterprise risk management. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb., and a master's degree in business administration from Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

