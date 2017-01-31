The Weisenheimers at Omaha County Playhouse On Sale Now
Tickets for The Weisenheimers improv group 20th reunion show are now on sale at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The group will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a one-night reunion show at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. in the Howard Drew Theatre Omaha's improv pioneers, The Weisenheimers, celebrate their 20th anniversary with a reunion show at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|29
|I love you
|Jan 22
|Beloped
|2
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan 13
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC