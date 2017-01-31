The Weisenheimers at Omaha County Playhouse On Sale Now

Tickets for The Weisenheimers improv group 20th reunion show are now on sale at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The group will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a one-night reunion show at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. in the Howard Drew Theatre Omaha's improv pioneers, The Weisenheimers, celebrate their 20th anniversary with a reunion show at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

