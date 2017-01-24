The 18th Installment of Teen's 'N' Theater's...
Pride Players will present on Thursday, February 9 , Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 on The Rose Theater's Hitchcock Stage. Now in their 18th year, the cast of Pride Players uses improvisation to create songs, poetry, monologues, and skits that explore what it means to be a gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, or straight-allied teen in Omaha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Sun
|Go Blue Forever
|26
|I love you
|Sun
|Beloped
|2
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan 13
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC