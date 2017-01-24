The 18th Installment of Teen's 'N' Th...

The 18th Installment of Teen's 'N' Theater's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Pride Players will present on Thursday, February 9 , Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 on The Rose Theater's Hitchcock Stage. Now in their 18th year, the cast of Pride Players uses improvisation to create songs, poetry, monologues, and skits that explore what it means to be a gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, or straight-allied teen in Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Sun Go Blue Forever 26
I love you Sun Beloped 2
Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08) Jan 13 Barbara 48
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC