The 18th Installment of Teen's 'N' Theater's...

Pride Players will present on Thursday, February 9 , Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 on The Rose Theater's Hitchcock Stage. Now in their 18th year, the cast of Pride Players uses improvisation to create songs, poetry, monologues, and skits that explore what it means to be a gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, or straight-allied teen in Omaha.

