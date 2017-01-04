TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Inves...

TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Investigator Initiated Trial at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Study TGR-1202 in Combination with Ibrutinib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Phase 2 trial of TGR-1202 plus ibrutinib designed to target B-cell receptor pathway at multiple points in DLBCL patients relapsed from or ineligible for stem cell transplant NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2017 -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the opening of an investigator initiated Phase 2 study at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TGR-1202, the Company's oral PI3K delta inhibitor in combination with ibrutinib, in patients with relapsed or refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma .

