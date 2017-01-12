Taxes, voting, education, agriculture...

Taxes, voting, education, agriculture among early bills

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The second week of the 2017 legislative session produced a variety of bills. Here are some of the notable bills introduced this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08) Fri Barbara 48
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) Jan 11 Go Blue Forever 23
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
truth about the jews and israel Jan 5 Troll Buster 4
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Douglas County was issued at January 14 at 2:37PM CST

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,859 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC