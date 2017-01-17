Strong post-election trading helps TD Ameritrade's 1Q profit
Online brokerage TD Ameritrade's quarterly profit increased two percent in the last three months of 2016 when trading spiked after the election and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. said it generated $216 million net income, or 41 cents per share in its fiscal first-quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Tue
|Oscar Madison
|24
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan 13
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 5
|Troll Buster
|4
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC