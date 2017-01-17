Strong post-election trading helps TD...

Strong post-election trading helps TD Ameritrade's 1Q profit

Read more: SFGate

Online brokerage TD Ameritrade's quarterly profit increased two percent in the last three months of 2016 when trading spiked after the election and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. said it generated $216 million net income, or 41 cents per share in its fiscal first-quarter.

