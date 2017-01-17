Restaurant Trends - Growing And Emerging Concepts - Change and Activity January 18, 2017 a '
Omaha, NE-based PEPPERJAX GRILL has increased by 9 units, from 31 to 40 . These fast casual sandwich restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range.
