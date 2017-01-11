Railroad sues to force approval of Or...

Railroad sues to force approval of Oregon track expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Union Pacific is asking a federal judge to reject local rules that threaten to derail its plans to add a second main track along the Columbia River Gorge where a crude oil train derailed last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Omaha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15) 2 hr Go Blue Forever 23
News Committee assignments trigger a battle Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE Jan 8 pitsall 1
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... Jan 8 pitsall 1
truth about the jews and israel Jan 5 Troll Buster 4
looking Jan 5 Troll Buster 2
See all Omaha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Omaha Forum Now

Omaha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Omaha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Omaha, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC