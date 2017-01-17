New Haven man gets life plus 140 year...

New Haven man gets life plus 140 years for murder

OMAHA, Nebraska A Nebraska judge sentenced a New Haven man to life in prison plus 126-140 years behind bars for killing two people from Fort Wayne. Michael Nolt was convicted in October 2015 for the deaths of 26-year-old Malquan King and 23-year-old Arelius Hassell.

