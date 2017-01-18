Nebraska and Iowa again face a nurse shortage after slight reprieve
Instructor RisA Mitchell, RN, clockwise from left, watches as students in a simulation lab at the UNMC College of Nursing in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Omaha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (May '15)
|Sun
|Lucious Selmon
|29
|I love you
|Jan 22
|Beloped
|2
|Review: Mattress Peddler (Nov '08)
|Jan 13
|Barbara
|48
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Choosing Israel, Trump Mirrors Reagan
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Tom Shanahan, MBA, CAE
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|Jan 8
|pitsall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Omaha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC